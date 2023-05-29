Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Monday, May 29, 2023

He blue dollar today Monday May 29 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $488,00 for purchase and $493,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency resumes its activity in the exchange market after the long weekend.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Monday May 29 trades at $235,00 for purchase and $245,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequotes at $459,30 for purchase and $461,89 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $475,30 for purchase and $481,61 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso known as the savings or tourist dollar, is located in $404,25.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He wholesale dollar trades It is May 29 a $235,25 for purchase and $235,75 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $467,00 for the purchase now $477,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this May 29 a $492,48.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this May 29 a $529,00 for purchase and $535,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Monday May 29 listed on the formal market $257,00 for purchase and $267,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

He royal officialthe currency of Brazill, it is May 29 listed on the formal market $46,55 for purchase and $50,55 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $86,00 y $91,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is monday may 29said index places the country risk at 2,590 basis points.