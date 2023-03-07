He blue dollar today martes March 7 2023 prior to the opening of the infomal market is listed at $368,00 for purchase and $372,00 for sale in the parallel market.

The Parallel North American Currency presents a loss of $3 in the selling point.

So far in 2023, the informal dollar accumulates a rise of $29 after closing 2022 at $346.

The AFIP looks for offenders in online purchases: what type of shipments it controls

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today, March 7, is trading at $198,25 for purchase and $206,25 for sale.

How much is the dollar CCL

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $369,07 for purchase and $373,59 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purse trades at $362,00 for purchase and $363,19 for sale.

Debt in pesos: the Government agreed with the banks on a new exchange and Massa gave the details

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

Through operations with cryptocurrencies, the crypto dollar quote a $354,00 for the purchase now $362,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollar that applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, quote this Tuesday March 7 a $410,74.

This new exchange rate includes a 30% COUNTRY tax, a 45% deductible for Income Tax and Personal Assets, and a new 25% collection on account of Personal Assets.

How much does the euro blue trade at today

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this 7 of March​ a $396,00 for purchase and $400,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro today?

According to the blackboard National Bankthe official euro today 7 of March listed on the market at $213,00 for purchase and $222 for sale.

How much is the real blue trading today?

The official royal, the official currency of BrazilIt is March 7 listed on the formal market $37,35 for purchase and $41,35 for sale, according to the blackboard of the National Bank.

For its part, the real blue is currently trading on the parallel market at $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

AFIP: until when is there time to submit the earnings form and pay less

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Tuesday March 7 said index places the country risk at 2,047 basis points.

PM