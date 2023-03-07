Successful high school graduates served “cooked sashimi” on the table. The students were stupid when they asked: the school requires

The itinerary of the graduation trip for the first female student in Beishi caused controversy. Now it is reported that Beishi Chenggong High School held a graduation trip for 4 days and 3 nights in mid-February. On the way, they ate at a restaurant in Kenting. The students were dumbfounded when they saw “cooked sashimi” on the table. After asking the restaurant, I found out that the school was worried that the students’ stomach discomfort would affect the itinerary after eating, and asked the restaurant to adjust the cooking method, which made the students dumbfounded.

The Taiwan Youth Association for Democracy pointed out in a Facebook page yesterday (6) that the teacher at Chenggong High School was worried that the students would have diarrhea if they ate raw food, so they asked the restaurant to cook “sashimi”, and the students watched “cooked raw fish”. “Slices” were served on the table, and only after asking the restaurant did they find out that it was requested by the school, which made the students dumbfounded.

The Facebook fan special “Success Meme 2.0 But There is No Meme Here” also uploaded several photos, mocking the “cooked sashimi” eaten during the graduation trip. One of the pictures can be seen, and there is a Google review of a successful high school student going to the restaurant. 3 stars, and the comment wrote “5 stars for the sashimi is great, but can you explain why the sashimi is cooked?” The owner replied, “The school requires that the sashimi be cooked first before serving.”

Chenggong High School held a graduation trip for 4 days and 3 nights from February 15th to 18th. On the second day, they went to a restaurant in Kenting for dinner. The “cooked sashimi” incident occurred. Chenggong High School also confirmed today that the restaurant served sashimi dishes, but The school is worried that every student has different gastrointestinal adaptability, which may cause gastrointestinal discomfort and affect the itinerary. In order to let the students eat safely, they require the restaurant to adopt conservative cooking methods.

