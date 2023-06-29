The heat returns to the “C position”, and heatstroke prevention and cooling are essential

The continuous heavy rainfall finally gave way to the “C position”, and the heat will be the main theme in the next few days. However, thunderstorms in the afternoon will be “regular visitors”, remind everyone to go out and close the doors and windows and bring umbrellas.

Yesterday, the rain finally stopped, and it was basically invisible in most areas. As the temperature gradually rises, the sultry and humid “sauna days” gradually return, and heatstroke prevention and cooling are indispensable. At 15:00 yesterday, the highest temperature in most of Guangxi was 30-34°C, and the relative air humidity in most areas in the afternoon was between 50% and 80%. If you do a little outdoor activity, your whole body will start to feel sticky.

The Nanning Meteorological Observatory predicts that during the day today, the urban area of ​​Nanning will be cloudy, with local showers in the afternoon, southerly winds of magnitude 1-2, and a temperature of 26-34°C.

Before July 3, most of Guangxi was basically cloudy, although it is said that there will be no large-scale heavy rainfall now. However, due to the relatively good water conditions at present, there is a certain amount of unstable energy, and it is easy to be “sneak attacked” by thermal convective rain in the afternoon.

Under the control of the subtropical high, the temperature will gradually rise. The highest temperature in most areas of Guangxi is 32-34°C, and in eastern Guangxi and parts of the left and right river valleys are ≥35°C.

The Guangxi Meteorological Observatory predicts that from July 1st to 3rd, due to the influence of the southerly airflow on the edge of the subtropical high, Guangxi has multiple rainfalls and high temperatures; There is a strong rainfall process. Compared with the same period of previous years, the ten-day rainfall: 20% to 70% more in northern and western Guangxi, and 50% to 90% less in other areas.

Affected by the previous heavy rainfall, the soil moisture content in Guangxi is high, so it is necessary to be alert to the hysteresis of geological disasters. Especially friends in mountainous areas, pay special attention, do not get close to slopes, mountains and dilapidated loess brick houses, do not immediately go up the mountain to work or clean up debris behind the house. In addition, it is necessary to strengthen the management and protection of crops after rain to reduce the impact of waterlogging and lodging. (Reporter Zhao Jinling)

