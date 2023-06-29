padel, gym, restaurant and shop of the panthers

VILLORBA (TREVISO) – From the territory, for the territory. It takes more and more shapeImoco Centermade two steps away from the number Palaverde in Villorba, home of Prosecco Doc Imoco e you Treviso Basket. “Thinking of a sports club as a single Serie A team is, I think, quite limiting,” he explains Peter Maleco-president of Prosecco Doc Imoco – I think we have three missions: facing Serie A in the best possible way, the social part which includes the youth teams and doing good for the younger generations, and then the services». A project that originated a few years ago, “Covid has given us time to reflect and decide to throw our hearts beyond the obstacle, trying to do something more articulated”. From Saturday 1st July in fact, the 8 padel fields will be operational within two tensile structures, as well as obviously the changing rooms. «We wanted to create a structure that was contiguous to what Sunday at the Palaverde represents, a bit in American stylewith more activities than just the single match».

The project

An investment for the company but not only, because the new structure will lead to the ‘creation’ of 45/50 jobs: «It is something that comes as a consequence. There will be the part dedicated to fellthat at the cateringa gym open to the publicThe officesand shop managed by Imoco Volley (both fan shop and dedicated to padel, the queen discipline of the structure), and a medical section. I can’t yet reveal who will manage the medical center, but I can say that it will be an excellence of the area, and this makes us proud because it means having seen the potential of this place. These will be independent parts that will work in synergy anyway. For us, understood as a company, one can speak of the beginning of a sports club, in an ambitious way. We are far from defining it as such but we have to start somewhere».

The environment

An environment in which the team will not participate actively, while still being able to take advantage of the many services offered. In this first stage, the entrance to access the padel area will be located behind the Palaverde. The pitches are equipped with heating, cameras and on-site monitors to study one’s game, all of which are additional options offered by the Center at the customers’ discretion. Cameras that will also serve to Gustavo Machuca to carefully observe the work of the instructors and possibly correct some works. «The courts for standard use will have the same price as any other in the province of Treviso, in addition we offer this service. If customers want to, they can take advantage of it», continues Maschio. The intention is to create something more, for young people and adults: «Having 8 fields available today and 10 in the future, the goal is to take advantage of this space to create a padel school and allow for a normal path to young people as in any sport. We strongly believe in this business and its potential, already today I see that the fields are in great demand. We organized promotional pools for July 1st, and they sold out immediately». Then it will be possible to make field reservations through a dedicated application.

I services

While awaiting the end of the works in the catering area, a log cabin between the two fields to allow customers to be able to take advantage of moments of relaxation and refreshment. And this is only the first step, because behind the covered fields two open fields will be built with a depth of three meters and surrounded by a double tribune alternating between benches and floral for a total of about 300 seats, all in the center of the Imoco Center. All around, the rest of the structures: one entirely glazed in which the gym (“the second Imoco Volley Lab”) will be located in the lower part, the medical center in the upper one. On the other hand, facing the street will be the offices of Imoco Volley, behind which there will be the catering part, both internal and external with a veranda, designed for around 80 seats. Then of course it can’t be missing the front office of the Imoco Center, next to the Imoco Volley shop. «All separate things, but the prerogative of all activities will be the commonality of intent despite the basic decision-making autonomy». Once the first phase has been completed, it is already time to move towards the next steps: «If we’re good and lucky, in time (for Christmas or January) we might be able to inaugurate the catering partotherwise around February. I count that by the end of the next sports season (April/May 2024, ed) everything is 100% ready». For the actual inauguration, the choice is to wait for at least a large part of the team and the administration to be present, but as early as July 1st the structure «will be open from 7 in the morning to 22.30 from Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday instead 9-19.30, variable hours based on sporting events – reports Matteo Bianchin, director of the Imoco Center – the idea is to create a very strong synergy between matches and the activities that this center can offer».

