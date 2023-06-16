Home » Cheese spaetzle with rocket and herb salad | > – Guide – Cooking
Cheese spaetzle with rocket and herb salad

Cheese spaetzle with rocket and herb salad

Ingredients for the dough:

Place the flour and eggs in a large bowl and mix slowly with a wooden spoon until smooth. Gradually add the lukewarm water and stir vigorously. The dough should bubble and be nice and pliable. This takes about 4-5 minutes. Season with nutmeg and salt and let the dough rest for 10 minutes.

Ingredients for the spaetzle:

Peel the onions, halve lengthwise and cut into thin slices. Heat clarified butter in a large skillet and sauté the onions over medium-high heat for 10-12 minutes. Keep turning, salting and lightly sugaring. Grate the mountain cheese.

Heat the cooking water in a large saucepan and lightly salt. Put the dough in portions on a spaetzle board, spread and scrape strips into the slightly boiling water. Let the spaetzle simmer for 2-3 minutes, remove and set aside for a moment.

Slide the onions onto one half of the pan. Now put a layer of spaetzle in the pan. Scatter onions on top and sprinkle cheese. Add a few spaetzle again and layer with the other ingredients. Finish with cheese. Close the pan and increase the heat slightly. Let the cheese melt in the closed pan for 2-3 minutes. Be careful not to burn the Käsespätzle. Turn again before serving.

Ingredients for the salad:

Clean and tear the rocket, parsley and dill into bite-sized pieces. Put some olive oil, white wine vinegar and Crema di Balsamico in a bowl and stir. Add the lettuce and herbs and mix with the vinaigrette.

serving:

Place the cheese spaetzle on a plate and sprinkle with finely chopped chives and pepper. Serve with the salad.

Tipp:

It is worth purchasing a special spaetzle board with a handle and scraper to prepare spaetzle. The dough can be easily spread on the board and scraped into thin or thick strips according to taste.

