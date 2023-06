KIEV (dpa-AFX) – After the Russian attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk with at least eleven dead, a suspected backer was arrested, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “Today the Ukrainian secret service, together with special police units, arrested the person who coordinated the terrorist act,” said Zelenskyy in his evening video address on Wednesday. He also expressed his condolences to the families of all the victims.

Number of victims in Kramatorsk further increased

Share this: Twitter

Facebook