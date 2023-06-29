F1. Here are all the Ferrari innovations tested at Fiorano, inspired by Red Bull – Formula 1

On Tuesday, on the occasion of the Filming Day which took place at FioranoFerrari was able to test several innovations that will be on track this weekend in F1 GP in Austria. Already in Spain, the SF-23 had mounted new bellies but let’s see what they are new updates which seem to take inspiration from the solutions adopted by Red Bull.

The first update that catches the eye is in the front wing, which comes with a completely innovative design. Let’s pay attention to the central area. The spoon shape is now much more rounded. Compared to the previous version, with angular lines, the front wing that will take to the track at Spielberg is more arched. THE flapon the other hand, all without exception adopt a completely new solution starting from the shapes, now very different especially in the external areas, where you can see flaps with a chord and greater depths.

.Even the side bulkheads they come with a new shape, aimed at reducing the volume in order to be more effective and less bulky on the single-seater. We see the touch of Red Bull especially at the top. The solution that Ferrari had chosen at the start of the 2023 season adopted a more decisive and squared line, as opposed to the new one which instead sees the upper part more cut and curved in a semicircle. Even the internal area of ​​the side bulkheads clearly takes inspiration from the Milton Keynes team, mounting a new horizontal fin located in correspondence with the last element. If instead we go to study the central outer fin, we find a completely redesigned one. The sinuous and rounded lines we were used to have in fact given way to a more essential and linear design

To try to reduce the jumps that have bothered Charles Leclerc in the recent past, Ferrari continued to work on bottom. In Fiorano, in fact, a new one was tested in different versions in the initial area, where the air is channeled into the Venturi canal.

One of those versions was identical to the one that had already previously been introduced in Spain. The other, however, showed the most external element of the standard design but also adding the double elements, which have become more elongated towards the front wheels. Does it remind you of any other single-seater? Exactly, this solution also recalls the one adopted by Red Bull.

These new updates can be tested to see if Ferrari just needs to change these elements to become effective again or if it will be necessary to work on other modifications.

Illustration by Gabriel Pirovano

