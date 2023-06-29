Lotto on Wednesday: Current lottery numbers for the draw on June 28th, 2023

With the crosses in the right place, you can hit the jackpot again this time. The right numbers can make you richer by 6 million euros on 06/28/2023. All information about drawing the lottery numbers, the winning numbers and jackpot amounts in the lottery on Wednesday can be found here at news.de.

The numbers in Lotto 6aus49 on Wednesday, June 28th, 2023 are fixed. The main prize is now at 6 million euros. Has it been cleared? The Jackpot continues to grow if this case does not occur. The odds will be announced on Thursday morning. Information about the lottery on Wednesday, the acceptance deadline and openings of the lottery shops and of course the winning numbers can be found here on news.de. Was luck on your side this time?

Lotto numbers on June 28th, 2023: The current winning numbers from Lotto on Wednesday

Lotto 6aus49: 5 – 18 – 28 – 30 – 34 – 37

super number: 1

Spiel 77: 9 3 4 5 5 5 2

Super 6: 9 1 3 3 4 3

(All information is subject to change. Source: lotto.de)

Wednesday lottery drawing, June 28th, 2023, in the live stream and on TV

The drawing of the current lottery numbers You can always follow the Lotto on Wednesday at 6:25 p.m. sharp as a free live stream on lotto.de. There is no longer a live broadcast of the lottery numbers on television. From 6:55 p.m. the winning numbers will be reported on TV on ZDF. However, you can always find out the lottery numbers here at news.de, in teletext (ARD page 582, ZDF page 564) or at your lottery acceptance point. Lottery odds will be published the next business day.

Lotto on Wednesday: jackpot and odds of winning on 06/28/2023

In Wednesday’s lottery, you can take home the jackpot if you match seven winning numbers. To do this, mark six lottery numbers between 1 and 49 in up to 12 betting fields on your lottery ticket. For this you need the super number. This is drawn from the numbers 0 to 9 and is already printed on the ticket. This week the jackpot is 6 million euros. The probability of winning the Lotto 6aus49 is 1 in 140 million. The respective jackpot amount results from the actual stakes.

Lotto 6aus49 from Wednesday: When is the last submission of the lottery numbers possible?

The acceptance deadline usually ends at 6 p.m. for the Wednesday drawing and at 7 p.m. for the Saturday drawing. The exact times are regulated differently in the federal states. The lottery ticket can be handed in at any lottery acceptance point. You can also tap your lottery numbers at state-certified online providers until shortly before the draw.

StateWednesdaysSaturdaysEurojackpotBaden-Württemberg6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Bavaria6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Berlin6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.6:45 p.m.Brandenburg5:55 p.m.6:55 p.m.6:40 p.m.Bremen6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.6:45 p.m.Hamburg17 :59 6:59 p.m.6:44 p.m.Hesse6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania6:00 p.m.7:00 p.m.6:30 p.m.Lower Saxony6:00 p.m.6:30 p.m.6:50 p.m.North Rhine-Westphalia 17:59 p.m.6:59 p.m.7:00 p.m.Rhineland-Palatinate18: 00:00 19:00 Saarland 18:00 19:00 18:45 Saxony 18:00 19:00 18:15 Saxony-Anhalt 18:00 19:00 19:00 Schleswig-Holstein 18:00 19:00 18:45 Thuringia 18:00 7:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m

Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77 and Super 6: The costs and fees

You can place a total of 12 bets on one ticket. Each tip costs 1.20 euros. Lottery costs have increased since September 23, 2020, but the possible winnings in the top two prize categories have also increased significantly. The jackpot in the top two prize categories can grow to up to 45 million euros. In addition to the cost per tip field, a service fee is also charged. This varies in the federal states, but is a maximum of 60 cents. With the cheapest online provider, it only costs 20 cents. To participate in the additional lotteries, you pay EUR 2.50 (Spiel 77) and EUR 1.25 (Super 6).

How can I have my lottery winnings paid out?

Smaller amounts can be paid out in cash at the lottery acceptance point. The possible payout amount depends on the federal state.

Cash payment per federal state:

Baden-Württemberg 1,000 eurosBavaria 2,500 eurosBerlin 500 eurosBrandenburg 500 eurosBremen 1,000 eurosHamburg 1,000 eurosHesse 5,000 eurosMecklenburg-Western Pomerania 500 eurosLower Saxony 500 eurosNorth Rhine-Westphalia 500 eurosRhineland-Palatinate 1,000 eurosSaarland 500 eurosSaxony 1. 000 eurosSaxony-Anhalt 1,000 eurosSchleswig-Holstein 1,000 eurosThuringia 1,000 euros

Higher winnings are only transferred to the account. For this purpose, there are central prize request forms in the lottery acceptance points, which can also be handed in there directly. The form can also be sent directly to the responsible class lottery in the federal state. The address is on the back of the lottery ticket.

