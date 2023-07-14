Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this Friday’s price

He blue dollar today Friday July 14 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $507 for purchase and $512 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency will open higher the last exchange wheel of the week, after the strong increase of $9 in yesterday’s session.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Friday July 14 trades at $263,50 for purchase and $276,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequote $485,81 for purchase and $486,21 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $489,04 for purchase and $525,75 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as dollar savings or tourista, is located in $456,22.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this July 14 a $263,95 for purchase and $264,35 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $509,00 for the purchase now $517,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this July 14 a $555,28.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is July 14 listed on the formal market $55,40 for purchase and $59,40 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $89,00 y $94,00 for buying and selling respectively.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this July 14 a $541,00 for purchase and $547,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Friday July 14 listed on the formal market $290,00 for purchase and $301,00 for sale

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is friday july 14 This index places the country risk at 2,038 basis points.

