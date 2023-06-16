Boglioli accelerates on foreign markets and invests in women

Listen to the audio version of the article

The pillar is the men’s jacket: unstructured, made with refined materials, garment dyed. Handcrafted in the Gambara (Bs) factory opened half a century ago. Boglioli has focused on this pillar to restart after a difficult period and the subsequent change of ownership (since 2017 it has been 100% owned by Phi Industrial Acquisitions) and to get through the pandemic. And today, with an expected turnover of 20 million euros for 2023, against 17.5 million in 2022, it is looking further: to the total look, which is already a reality for men, to the women’s collection, and to an expansion international retail.

«We have decided to start a product and geographical expansion – explains the managing director Francesco Russo – without, however, departing from the brand’s DNA and therefore from elegance, refinement of fabrics and comfort». Currently, Boglioli’s first market, which achieves 70% of its turnover abroad, is the United States, followed by Italy with 30% of revenues. «The USA are first for sales, even online, while Italy is a fundamental market for production, taste and trends», comments Russo. In these two countries, Boglioli has two flagship stores, respectively in New York and Milan (to which are added two outlets, also in Italy). A first step in the path of retail expansion which should open up to new markets: «By the end of 2023 we would like to conclude the negotiations for the opening of a single-brand store in London and a store in India: the latter is a very promising market for luxury and we are evaluating a partnership agreement with a local player», says Russo.

Among the new projects, as already mentioned, there is also womenswear: «We already have a small collection and the demand is there, so for FW 2024 we will present a full collection». The products will all be made in Italy: «Our company in Gambara employs more than 100 people and in the same area we have some small workshops that work for us. For other product categories we rely on external but all Italian partners». The celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the foundation – scheduled for Monday 19 June in the Foyer of the Teatro alla Scala during the Milan fashion week – will however return to honor the strong point: «We will present the first of a collection of 50 limited edition pieces by K garment-dyed cashmere and silk jacket: a garment that 100% represents the Boglioli identity».