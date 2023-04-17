Bolsonaro attacks Lula for saying that the US ‘encourages’ Russia-Ukraine war

“Disgrace for foreign policy,” said Bolsonaro. Former president also mentioned Dilma Rousseff and João Pedro Stédile, MST leader

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized President Lula (PT) for demanding that the United States end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has lasted more than a year.

Bolsonaro countered Lula’s criticism of the US, which, according to the PT, “encourages” the war between Russia and Ukraine. Statements were made in Beijing, where Lula has been in recent days.

“Disgrace for foreign policy,” said Bolsonaro. The former president also mentioned Dilma Rousseff and João Pedro Stédile, leader of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers), who accompanies Lula in China.

“From China, the guy accuses the US of encouraging war. He also says that the conflict, at the moment, is only of interest to [Vladimir] Little her [Volodymyr] Zelensky. Lula, Dilma and Stédile, together, another embarrassment for Brazilian foreign policy,” he said on Twitter.

Bolsonaro was with Russian president before the war. Former president met with Vladimir Putin less than a week before the war in Ukraine started in February 2022.

At the time, Bolsonaro said he was “solidarity” with Russia. The speech sounded bad, since there was already the threat of invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Later, in a statement, he explained that he was in solidarity “with all the countries that want and are committed to peace”.

The meeting was viewed negatively by the US. At that moment, the world was experiencing one of the biggest security crises since the end of the Cold War. Experts also criticized Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia, saying the timing was “very bad”.

CLIMATE

Bolsonaro does not have a good relationship with Joe Biden. Although he criticized Lula’s speeches about the US, the former Brazilian president has already had a series of disagreements with the American.

The first “climate” came after Biden’s election in 2020. After the Democrat defeated Donald Trump, Bolsonaro took 38 days to congratulate him, being the last G-20 leader to greet the new president. Only Kim Jon-Un, dictator of North Korea, took longer.

Bolsonaro also said, without evidence, that there was “fraud” in Biden’s election. According to a report by Reuters, the director of the CIA (US intelligence agency) even told Brazilian officials that Bolsonaro should stop questioning the American voting system.