Piargy dominated the sun in the network, but the best film was Victim | Culture | .a week

the film Obeť won the title of best feature film and its director Michal Blaško also won in the category of best film direction. The film is the story of an immigrant woman and her fourteen-year-old son, who was brutally beaten by someone. The whole town takes the side of Irina’s Ukraine, because the attackers are supposedly Roma. However, it gradually turns out that not everything from the boy’s version is based on the truth.

Piargy transported the audience to a Slovak village in the interwar period. We follow the story of young Juliša, who marries a landowner’s son, but involuntarily becomes her mother-in-law’s lover. A love triangle sets off a flurry of events that have fatal consequences for everyone.

Piargy tried to portray the villagers with all their virtues and vices. The adaptation of Švantner’s work received 11 of the 16 nominations. Piargy, directed by Ivo Trajkov, won the national film award for the best screenplay.

