Breaking Bad Creator Vince Gilligan Announces New ‘Mild’ Science Fiction Series

Breaking Bad creator, Vince Gilligan, is set to release a new series on Apple TV+ starring Better Call Saul star Rhea Seahorn. The series, described as “mild” science fiction, will take a departure from the crime elements of Gilligan’s previous shows.

Gilligan expressed his excitement about the new series, stating that it will be “interesting and unusual.” He added that he couldn’t predict how audiences will react to it, but it is a story that interests him personally. Seahorn will be playing a very unusual character, different from her role in Better Call Saul.

Like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, the new series will be set in Albuquerque, New Mexico. However, Gilligan noted that it will be a “whole different world” compared to his previous shows. He revealed that the world in the new series will change suddenly in the first episode, creating a different reality. Gilligan hopes that these changes will make future episodes more colorful and captivating.

When asked about the possibility of returning to the Breaking Bad universe for another project, Gilligan stated that he would consider it if fans expressed a desire for spinoffs. However, he emphasized that he doesn’t want to “squeeze it dry” and wants to focus on putting out new stories.

The new series is set to premiere on Apple TV+, but no further details about the plot or release date have been revealed. Fans of Gilligan’s work will have to wait in anticipation to see what this “mild” science fiction series has in store.