Home Entertainment Brigadier Pave – Step by step easy and fast
Entertainment

Brigadier Pave – Step by step easy and fast

by admin
Brigadier Pave – Step by step easy and fast

Looking for an easy recipe? This brigadier pave is certainly for you. A simple, delicious recipe that we are going to suggest serving in a slightly different way than the traditional one?

Did I pique your curiosity? Come check out how to make this delight.

Creamy Pastry

First of all, it’s important for you to know that yes, it is possible to make pavé using a common brigadier recipe (like this one, for example). But, without a doubt, the version I’m going to teach you here is a little creamier and less sweet.

Therefore, it becomes the perfect option not only to stuff your pave, but it can also serve as a filling for cakes and bonbons.

A different way to assemble your pavé

Undoubtedly, the most common way to assemble a pavé is to intersperse layers of cream with layers of biscuit soaked in milk or coffee. However, I really wanted to bring you a different idea.

In this way, I crushed my biscuit and mixed it with ground cashew nuts, to bring another touch of flavor.

But right now, I warn you that I only recommend this option to those who do it like me, and serve it in the individual version, because it takes a little more work to assemble.

However, this pave will certainly be just as amazing if you follow the more classic way and if you don’t want to give up the chestnut, you can even mix it with the brigadeiro.

I confess to you that I always prefer desserts served well chilled. However, this pave surprised me when it was served at a temperature closer to room temperature. That’s because, in addition to the brigadier becoming even creamier, the flavors are also more present.

So, my suggestion for you is to remove it from the fridge a few minutes before serving.

The time will certainly depend on the temperature of the day. If it’s warmer, 15 minutes should be enough, but if the day is colder, you’ll certainly need more time.

Check out the recipe for the brigadeiro pave

Prep Time:
5 minutes

Cook Time:
15 minutes

Total Time:
20 minutes

Without a doubt, this brigadeiro pave will please anyone who loves sweets. And here, we propose a different way of serving.

Ingredients

  • 1 can of condensed milk;
  • 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder;
  • 6 tablespoons of sour cream;
  • 4 tablespoons of milk;
  • 1 tablespoon of butter;
  • approximately 160 g of biscuits – we used malted milk.

Instructions

  1. Start by mixing the condensed milk, milk and cocoa in a pan (off the heat) until it forms a uniform cream;
  2. Then take it to the fire in low temperature and always stirring, let the cream start to boil;
  3. Then add half the amount of cream and butter. Keep stirring until you form a very creamy cream;
  4. Remove from heat, stir in the rest of the cream and wait a few minutes to cool slightly;
  5. Start assembling your pave by interspersing a layer of biscuit (see notes) and brigadeiro, finishing with sweets and sprinkles, if desired;
  6. Take the fridge for a few hours.

Notes

  • We use the crushed biscuit mixed with chopped cashew nuts. But, of course, you can follow the pattern of soaking the whole cookie in milk to make the classic pave shape;
  • Check the post for tips on the best temperature to serve your pave.

For those who love chocolate

Don’t miss this recipe! Save to your Pinterest

brigadeiro pave
See also  "Happy Planet" has been on the air for 16 years, do you remember Ding Kaile? -TV Series-China Entertainment Network

You may also like

Park Jimin won the best score of 2...

Decorating with a mirror: ideas on how to...

The new girl group un!vu5 officially debuted and...

Innovation and sustainability guide Docol launches at Expo...

Big Brother covers you without fear of strong...

A machine of frustrations – Il Sole 24...

the story behind this delicious dish

Vault by Vans and DOE Launch New Collab...

Gol starts operating today from Congonhas to Campina...

Column Lia Dinorah – Jornal de Brasília

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy