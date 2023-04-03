Looking for an easy recipe? This brigadier pave is certainly for you. A simple, delicious recipe that we are going to suggest serving in a slightly different way than the traditional one?

Did I pique your curiosity? Come check out how to make this delight.

Creamy Pastry

First of all, it’s important for you to know that yes, it is possible to make pavé using a common brigadier recipe (like this one, for example). But, without a doubt, the version I’m going to teach you here is a little creamier and less sweet.

Therefore, it becomes the perfect option not only to stuff your pave, but it can also serve as a filling for cakes and bonbons.

A different way to assemble your pavé

Undoubtedly, the most common way to assemble a pavé is to intersperse layers of cream with layers of biscuit soaked in milk or coffee. However, I really wanted to bring you a different idea.

In this way, I crushed my biscuit and mixed it with ground cashew nuts, to bring another touch of flavor.

But right now, I warn you that I only recommend this option to those who do it like me, and serve it in the individual version, because it takes a little more work to assemble.

However, this pave will certainly be just as amazing if you follow the more classic way and if you don’t want to give up the chestnut, you can even mix it with the brigadeiro.

Tips for serving pave

I confess to you that I always prefer desserts served well chilled. However, this pave surprised me when it was served at a temperature closer to room temperature. That’s because, in addition to the brigadier becoming even creamier, the flavors are also more present.

So, my suggestion for you is to remove it from the fridge a few minutes before serving.

The time will certainly depend on the temperature of the day. If it’s warmer, 15 minutes should be enough, but if the day is colder, you’ll certainly need more time.

Check out the recipe for the brigadeiro pave

20 minutes Without a doubt, this brigadeiro pave will please anyone who loves sweets. And here, we propose a different way of serving. Ingredients 1 can of condensed milk;

2 tablespoons of cocoa powder;

6 tablespoons of sour cream;

4 tablespoons of milk;

1 tablespoon of butter;

approximately 160 g of biscuits – we used malted milk. Instructions Start by mixing the condensed milk, milk and cocoa in a pan (off the heat) until it forms a uniform cream; Then take it to the fire in low temperature and always stirring, let the cream start to boil; Then add half the amount of cream and butter. Keep stirring until you form a very creamy cream; Remove from heat, stir in the rest of the cream and wait a few minutes to cool slightly; Start assembling your pave by interspersing a layer of biscuit (see notes) and brigadeiro, finishing with sweets and sprinkles, if desired; Take the fridge for a few hours. Notes We use the crushed biscuit mixed with chopped cashew nuts. But, of course, you can follow the pattern of soaking the whole cookie in milk to make the classic pave shape;

Check the post for tips on the best temperature to serve your pave.

For those who love chocolate

