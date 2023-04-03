Good morning,

less than 3 years ago, Jason Robertson was fighting for a place in the Dallas Stars lineup and played the entire 2019/20 season on the farm in the Texas Stars team.

Gradually, however, the 23-year-old American worked his way into the first team and today he is already the sovereign leader of productivity in the team fighting for the championship in the Western Conference.

Dallas needed only one pick in the second round of the draft 6 years ago to acquire such a player.

Hockey player Tomáš Tatar had two minus points in the NHL when New Jersey lost 1:6 in Winnipeg.

Morning with the NHL is an article in which every day we address one topic from the best hockey league in the world and provide a short summary of the night’s events.

Problem skating

Probably the most doubted was Robertson’s skating. Already after the 2017 draft, when the Stars selected him 39th overall, there were questions about whether his skating skills would be enough for the NHL.

“He is a strong winger who scores a lot of goals and has a solid defensive game. But what discourages scouts is his skating,” one of the scouting reports about Robertson said 6 years ago.

The California native had to answer questions about his supposed biggest weakness even before his second season in the NHL.

“Of course, you can always work on skating. But I won’t be lying if I say that