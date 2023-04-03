Home News He is already the club record holder at the age of 23. The most difficult things look simple with him, says the coach about Robertson
News

He is already the club record holder at the age of 23. The most difficult things look simple with him, says the coach about Robertson

by admin
He is already the club record holder at the age of 23. The most difficult things look simple with him, says the coach about Robertson

Good morning,

less than 3 years ago, Jason Robertson was fighting for a place in the Dallas Stars lineup and played the entire 2019/20 season on the farm in the Texas Stars team.

Gradually, however, the 23-year-old American worked his way into the first team and today he is already the sovereign leader of productivity in the team fighting for the championship in the Western Conference.

Dallas needed only one pick in the second round of the draft 6 years ago to acquire such a player.

Hockey player Tomáš Tatar had two minus points in the NHL when New Jersey lost 1:6 in Winnipeg.

Morning with the NHL is an article in which every day we address one topic from the best hockey league in the world and provide a short summary of the night’s events.

Problem skating

Probably the most doubted was Robertson’s skating. Already after the 2017 draft, when the Stars selected him 39th overall, there were questions about whether his skating skills would be enough for the NHL.

“He is a strong winger who scores a lot of goals and has a solid defensive game. But what discourages scouts is his skating,” one of the scouting reports about Robertson said 6 years ago.

The California native had to answer questions about his supposed biggest weakness even before his second season in the NHL.

“Of course, you can always work on skating. But I won’t be lying if I say that

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

You may also like

Roof truss fire in Apen: several houses evacuated...

BEAUTIFUL REFLECTION

TechTicker: New Piega smart speakers, Yamaha Bluetooth boxes,...

Palm Sunday: know the meaning behind the palm...

Activity of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano continues...

The construction of Xiong’an New District is steadily...

“This is political romance” – Discussion about Peter...

They arrest the person responsible for burning an...

What do the indigenous people confined to the...

404 | Nachrichten.at

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy