Bright Stars and Smart Future “Qiantang Night” Film and Television Ceremony and 2022 Zhejiang College Student Film Week Awards Gala Held in Hangzhou-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Bright Stars and Smart Future “Qiantang Night” Film and Television Ceremony and 2022 Zhejiang College Student Film Week Awards Gala Held in Hangzhou

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-19 06:18

Hangzhou Daily News On the evening of May 18, the “Qiantang Night” film and television festival and the 2022 Zhejiang College Student Film Week Awards Gala were held at Hangzhou Culture Radio and Television Group. A number of well-known domestic filmmakers and representatives of more than 60 film and television institutions, colleges, and TV stations gathered together, star-studded, light and shadow chasing dreams, and jointly opened a new chapter of film in the digital era.

This grand ceremony is one of the important activities of the 2023 Youth Film Week (Zhejiang). In 2019, at the first “Qiantang Night” film and television ceremony, Zhejiang Starlight Film and Television Co., Ltd. initiated and established the “National Film and Television Promotion Alliance” in conjunction with well-known film producers and more than 20 TV stations across the country. Since its establishment four years ago, the alliance has continued to promote the integration of resources and created a film and television promotion platform with considerable brand influence across the country. This year, the National Film and Television Propaganda Alliance will be upgraded again and the “Digital Intelligence Audiovisual Media Alliance” will be established.

The film and television ceremony invited well-known filmmakers such as director Lu Chuan, actors Zheng Yunlong, Huang Shengyi, Tao Huimin, Chen Ruoxuan, Zhang Xueying, Gong Beibi and producer Fujii Shu to attend. The “Optimized Proposal” of the investment plan and the best director, best actor, most breakthrough actor, most quality actor, and most popular actor selected by the National Film Promotion Alliance were also announced at the event.