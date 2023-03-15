Home Entertainment brutal assault and threats with a weapon against a woman in the northern area of ​​Roca
brutal assault and threats with a weapon against a woman in the northern area of ​​Roca

brutal assault and threats with a weapon against a woman in the northern area of ​​Roca

A 25-year-old woman was victim of a brutal assault by her partner, who hit her in the face and then continued to kick her when she was already unconscious on the floor. The event occurred in a market located in the north zone. Hours before, the violent subject had forced her to give him part of the subsidy that she collects from her to “buy a pair of shoes.”

The violent day for the young woman began yesterday afternoon when the subject -48 years old- threatened with a firearm to get him to hand over part of the money he had collected from a subsidyunder the threat that if he made the complaint he would hit him “A shot to the head and they were going to find her dead”.

The violence continued around 11 p.m. when the victim went to a neighborhood market located on Brown and Gallina street, in the northern part of the downtown area. On board a motorcycle, and always following the police report, the man re-entered the scene to force her into the vehicle.

Faced with the refusal, and without saying many words, The attacker got out of the vehicle and hit her “with a punch” in the face that left the woman lying on the ground, almost unconscious. The beatings continued because the subject began to kick him in the body and in the head.

Given the intervention of the neighbors, the man fled and the staff of the 21st Police Station provided the first assistance to the victim.

Finally, the woman transferred to the Francisco López Lima hospital. There it was confirmed that she had injuries and abrasions in different parts of her body, according to the medical report. In the case, the prosecutor intervened Julieta Villa, who last night ordered a series of proceedings about the brutal attack.


