Bryan Tanaka confirms split with Mariah Carey: “Joint decision”

© AP

Rumors have been going around for some time that Mariah Carey (54) and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka (40) have broken up. The choreographer now confirms that news with a statement on social media.

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM

They shared joys and sorrows for seven years, but now they are putting an end to their relationship. After weeks of speculation on Instagram, Tanaka had had enough. With a statement on the same social media channel, the dancer and choreographer, who previously worked with Carey, confirmed the split. (Continue reading below the Instagram post)

“It is with mixed feelings that I share this personal update on my amicable split from Mariah Carey after seven wonderful years together,” he wrote. “Our decision to take different paths is a joint one,” it said. He emphasizes that they maintain “deep respect” for each other and feel “an overwhelming gratitude for the valuable time we shared.” (Read more below the photo)

© REUTERS

He then spoke highly of Carey and her dedication to her family and her singing career. The former couple met in 2006 when he was a backup dancer on The Adventures of Mimi tour. She would later marry Nick Cannon, the father of her twins Moroccan and Monroe, but they split in 2014. In 2017, Carey and Tanaka confirmed their relationship. The ‘All I want for Christmas’ singer has not yet responded to the breakup.(eadp)

