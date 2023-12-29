Petro’s fierce defense of the Minister of Labor

In the last few hours, the Minister of Labor of Colombia, Gloria Inés Ramírez, pointed out that in the country some women are forced to wear diapers at work due to lack of time to go to the bathroom, describing this situation as “outbursts.”

“We have found in many of the visits we have made, mainly the inspectors who have gone to the flower section, to the tuna section, Van Camp’s for example (…) Some workers have to wear diapers because they do not have the times necessary to go to the bathroom,” he added.

In light of recent allegationsVan Camps, one of the companies linked to this controversy, used its official account on ‘X’ to emphatically refute Minister Ramírez’s statements, arguing that they lacked true evidence.

“You cannot attack and stigmatize a company in that way. This goes against more than 35 years of work, contribution to the country and generation of decent employment. The company and its 1,800 employees reiterate that what has been stated is not true and will proceed to defend itself from this attack under the law and regulations in force in Colombia,” reads the company’s official statement.

