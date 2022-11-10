Ski brand BURTON officially launched the new 2022-2023 snow season “Mystery Series” and announced the global schedule. As a snowboard slalom chase competition for skaters around the world, the “Mystery Series” has abandoned the competition rules and focused on building a big family of snowboard communities around the world, aiming to help people of different ages and skiing levels. people share their skiing experiences.

The 2022-2023 “Mystery Series” will officially open in December, and the competition will expand its participation to the world, with the number of competitions increased to 21, lasting until early May 2023. Global events are held in Austria, China, Finland, France, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada and the United States. With happiness as the core, each event adopts the form of a snowboard slalom chase that can be participated in all levels, aiming to make all snowboarders “Have as much fun as possible”. Among them, the arrangements for the events in China are: December 23, Miyuan Genting Paradise, Chongli District, Zhangjiakou City, February 4, Nanshan Ski Resort, Miyun District, Beijing, and February 25, Beidahu Ski Resort, Yongji County, Jilin City, Jilin Province; 3 On the 18th, Songhua Lake Ski Resort in Jilin City.

The BURTON Secret Snow Series gathers every snowboarder to share a wonderful skiing time. From the snowboard chase slalom, prize giving, skater test slides to post-competition gatherings, each race provides a platform for skaters to enjoy skiing and experience pure skiing fun.