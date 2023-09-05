BVLGARI and Assouline Collaborate to Launch “Beyond Time”: A Journey Through the Brand’s Unique Italian Watchmaking Concept

BVLGARI and Assouline Collaborate on Alluring Brand Book “Beyond Time”

Renowned luxury brand BVLGARI has partnered with esteemed publishing house Assouline to unveil their latest masterpiece, a captivating brand book titled “Beyond Time”. This stunning publication delves into BVLGARI’s distinct Italian watchmaking concept and their meticulous craftsmanship inspired by jewelry creation. It is bound to captivate readers with its 300 pages divided into eight fascinating chapters, complemented by hundreds of mesmerizing original illustrations.

“Beyond Time” is a collaborative effort featuring contributions from several individuals closely associated with BVLGARI, including celebrity sprinter Carl Lewis, acclaimed auctioneer and international director of Christie’s jewelry department Rahul Kadakia, celebrated actor and director Alessandro Gassmann, talented conductor Lorenzo Viotti, and esteemed artist Marina Abramović, among others. This collaboration not only brings together prominent personalities but also showcases the interconnectedness between BVLGARI and various creative industries.

The book aims to provide a deep insight into the brand’s watchmaking traditions and its fusion with the artistry of jewelry design. By combining the skills and expertise of BVLGARI watchmakers with the extraordinary craftsmanship associated with their jewelry, the brand has created a unique identity for their timepieces that stands apart in the industry. “Beyond Time” serves as a testament to BVLGARI’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

Readers can expect to embark on a visual journey through the pages of “Beyond Time”, exploring the intricacies of BVLGARI’s watchmaking philosophy and the inspiration derived from their iconic jewelry collections. From the vibrant colors to the meticulous attention to detail, every aspect of BVLGARI’s craftsmanship is portrayed vividly throughout the book.

The brand book is set to be officially released this September, inviting enthusiasts and admirers of BVLGARI’s exquisite timepieces to delve deeper into the brand’s extraordinary world. “Beyond Time” promises to be a must-have for anyone with an appreciation for the intersection of art, fashion, and horology.

For those eager to uncover the secrets behind BVLGARI’s renowned craftsmanship and explore the essence of their unparalleled timepieces, “Beyond Time” is an essential addition to their collection. Stay tuned for the release of this exceptional brand book and prepare to embark on a captivating journey beyond the realm of conventional watchmaking.

