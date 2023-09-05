The valuable greens of Live Diamond win over young customers

Listen to the audio version of the article

the debut took place in a very delicate historical moment, potentially critical and certainly challenging: November 2020. But in the last (almost) three years the Live Diamond brand, owned by the Morellato group, has grown on the wave of increasingly strong attention to sustainability of a young and conscientious clientele. Which demonstrates a love of jewels (for special occasions: from engagements to gifts to purchases for oneself) and appreciates the possibility of choosing a low environmental impact brand.

«Now there is a lot of talk about sustainable stones, especially diamonds, but we were among the first to launch a brand that offered jewels that mounted only this type of stone – explains Francesca Ginocchio, Global Marketing Advisor of Morellato Group -. The company is very attentive to these issues and we wanted a brand that could fully express them precisely at the concept level».

The stones (diamonds and colored stones) are not mined, but created from a thin layer of diamond, ruby, emerald or sapphire which is grown in the laboratory under the same conditions as the natural environment. The creation is the result of the combination of two different methods: HPHT, which reproduces the conditions of high pressure and high temperature that occur in nature (with sedimentation in mines) over millions of years, and CVD, which allows the diamond to grow thanks to the deposition of substances which are the basis of its molecular structure. The quality of Live Diamond stones (which, just like natural ones, is measured and guaranteed by the 4Cs: carat, clarity, color and cut) is certified by the International Gemmological Institute (Igi). In addition to the sustainability of the stones, the brand has added that of gold: «We use 100% gold obtained from recycled projects and refurbished», explains Ginocchio.

The Live Diamonds collections – the classic one, to which the contemporary one has recently been added, in yellow gold – have proved to be particularly attractive to the eyes of young people (but not only) both for their green DNA and for the mix of style and price: « The top sellers are definitely the rings – continues the manager – including the Kate model, which is inspired by Kate Middleton’s engagement ring and is part of our classic collection. In the countries where we have already launched the new contemporary collection – Germany and France – we have also recorded positive results for yellow gold necklaces».

Germany is one of the markets that best reacted to the brand: «There we launched the collection in a new chain of jewelers with a prestigious profile and the sell out is excellent. Often in Northern Europe they are forerunners on the front of green issues, but we are confident that they will also be successful in Italy, where we will soon launch the contemporary collection». In the brand’s future there will also be an ad hoc e-commerce platform (“in 2024”), which will support the network of retail stores of the Morellato group, under the Bluespirit banner, and a network of multi-brand jewelers “with good visibility and a desire to experiment in this new market segment.

