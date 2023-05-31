Almost two years after the disappearance of Guadalupe Lucero, they update the photo of their search

A few weeks after two years have elapsed since the disappearance of Guadalupe Lucerothe girl who was last seen in the province of San Luis, the Ministry of National Security renewed the image with which her search continues to be disseminated.

The update of the photo of the minor, who disappeared on June 14, 2021, was carried out through the Federal Person Search System (Sifebu) after several requests from the girl’s mother, Yamila Cialone.

Guadalupe Lucero.

In this new poster of missing persons, a photo of Guadalupe from the side was added, where you can clearly see a mole/birthmark on the left side of your face and that can be decisive when identifying it.

Likewise, it was reaffirmed that any person who provides reliable data to the case or who leads to the whereabouts of the minor – who was five years old at the time of her disappearance – will receive a reward of five million pesos.

The letter from Guadalupe Lucero’s parents 13 months after her disappearance: “We will always look for you”

Guadalupe Lucero: a family birthday and a mysterious disappearance

Almost two years after his sudden disappearance at a birthday party in the 544 Viviendas neighborhood of the city of San Luis, the cause seems to be paralyzed and without any new progress.

Guadalupe Lucero was last seen in that neighborhood in San Luis, when she was playing on the sidewalk with other children on June 14, 2021.

As it was reconstructed, at 6:50 p.m. the girl was playing with her cousins ​​on the sidewalk and twenty minutes later one of the minors entered the house to let them know that Guadalupe was not there. The grandmother warned about the disappearance at 19:27.

Since that day, around 400 rakes have been carried out in different parts of the province and the country, but all have given negative results.

Guadalupe Lucero was 5 years old at the time of her disappearance.

In turn, within the framework of the investigation, nearly 600 people testified in the various raids.

Initially, the investigation into the disappearance of the little girl was carried out by the Provincial Justice, but months later, suspecting that there could be a trafficking network behind the case, the case went to federal jurisdiction in December 2021.

Since then, the head of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office of San Luis Cristian Rachid, the federal prosecutor in charge of the National Investigation Prosecutor No. 32 of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, Leonel Gómez Barbella, and the prosecutor General Marcelo Colombo and federal prosecutor María Alejandra Mángano, co-heads of the Office of the Prosecutor for Trafficking and Exploitation of Persons.

Yamila Ciardone does not rule out that someone close to the family may be involved behind the case: “The family is always judged,” she said in statements TN some time ago and clarified that he had his “hunches” about what happened.

The Ministry of Security requests information that leads directly to finding Guadalupe Belen Lucero Cialone. If you have information, call the Ministry of National Security at telephone number 134. Particular characteristics: He has a dark-colored mole on his left side of his face. Reward: $5,000,000.