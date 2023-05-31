“My sin was to remain silent”: Armando Benedetti on the Laura Sarabia scandal

In the last few hours, another character has joined the controversy unleashed since last weekend regarding money that would have been stolen from Laura Sarabiaapparently for Marelbys Meza, who worked as a nanny for the only son of the chief of staff of President Gustavo Petro. Is about Armando Benedetti, Colombian ambassador to Venezuelawho could be behind everything and who has been accused of blackmailing Sarabia.

Benedetti published a series of trills in which he exposes his version of events, regarding the revelations recently exposed by the journalist Daniel Coronell.

According to him, it was Sarabia who sought him out to express his concern about the fact that the nanny was talking to journalists.