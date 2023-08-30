Bye to the GO UP? A new digital system appears to pay for tickets on public transport

A new project proposes to pay for the bus, train or subway ticket directly with the cell phone. This could make the SUBE card obsolete.

According to the Ministry of Transport of the Nation, during the first week of September will begin, in the capital city of Neuquen, the SUBE Digital pilot testa system that will allow paying the public transport ticket through the cell phone using digital cards that use NFC technology to connect with SUBE validators.

In this way, users they will be able to enable and use their digital card through a mobile applicationwithout the need to have a physical version in hand or wallet.

Currently, the passengers have the possibility of loading the balance on the SUBE card through wallets and digital platforms, like Mercado Pago, to mention. However, this process Mandatorily requires that each user prove the load at a local terminal; with the exception of those with more recent mobiles, with NFC technology, who can use the official SUBE application to do so.

Now, it seeks to go one step further: use that same app no ​​longer to enable the money destined for the system, but to link cards and pay for transport.

This may make it possible that, tomorrow, It is possible to pay with debit or credit for the bus, train or subway; in addition to pointing out an increasingly present problem: the shortage of plastics.

The SUBE incorporates more technology

Among the new tools, The Government seeks to incorporate, at the national level, the “Cargo on Board”which would allow the virtual loads to be accredited directly in the validators of the groups, to complement the existing app. The pilot test of this is being carried out in the Santa Fe city of Reconquista, where it is 100% effective in 10 days.

At the same time, they are working on incorporating the technology that would allow paying for public transport trips with the BNA debit card, integrating both services in the physical card of the transport system. The pilot test of this system will be carried out in the coming weeks in the city of Paraná, Entre Ríos, the ministry reported.

This includes the development of the already implemented “SUBE911” Automotive Alert program, which allows geolocation and thus assist people in emergency situations. Currently, it is already in force in 16,000 groups in the province of Buenos Aires; although, now, it will spread to the rest of the country. According to official data, since its implementation, 317 uses of the alert system tool have already been registered.

Meeting for the freezing of rates

The National Government summoned the business chambers to a meeting, to be held this Wednesday afternoonto discuss a possible freezing of train and bus fares in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area.

It should be noted that an increase, as of Friday, September 1, of 6.2% is expectedfollowing the regulated monthly adjustment scheme. This is based on the latest update of the INDEC CPI. Therefore, the final decision regarding this regulation It should arrive in the next few hours.

How much is the ticket for buses and trains currently in the AMBA?

collective

The minimum ticket (between 0 and 3 kilometers) costs $52.96 Ticket to travel from 3 to 6 km: $59 From 6 to 12 kilometers: $63.54 From 12 to 27 km: $68.09 From 27 km: $72.61

trains

Miter/Sarmiento/San Martín Line: the minimum is $33.28 Coast Train: is $33.28 Roca/Belgrano Sur and Norte/Urquiza Line: is $25.72

