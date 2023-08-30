Vehicles without license plates will be blocked by the ANT. Find out how to activate them.

Vehicles that have not been registered in the last three months will be blocked by the ANT. Photo File ANT

Los vehicles that, for more than three years They have not been enrolled will be blocked and the process will start. dischargedas reported by the National Transit Agency (ANT), which, in compliance with the Organic Law on Tax Simplification and Progressivity, will begin purging the records of the Single Database.

The announcement was made on Monday, August 28, 2023, on the institution’s X page.

The “ex officio blocking” of vehicles is carried out after three years about what a process has not been carried out or registration transaction and, the “Deregistration” is made when the find inactive from six years ago or more, from the last registration process. (ASM)-(I)

Users can check the status of their vehicle on the ANT Queries page.

unlock

The institution also announced that from September 1, requests will be received from people who wish to unlock or activate the deregistered vehicle.

For this, the following requirements must be presented

unlock

Unlocking fee payment form Legalized sale purchase contract or copy of the license plate. Imprint form of the GADS registration position.

Activation of deregistered vehicle

Legalized purchase sale contract form or copy of the registration. Imprint form of the GADS registration position. Origin of the vehicle.

