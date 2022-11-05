Original title: Cai Wenjing Peng Guanying’s new drama creates tenacious women

Beijing Daily News (Reporter Li Xiazhi) The urban emotional suspense drama “Unexpected Arrival” created by the original cast of “Under the Sun” recently landed on Youku for its premiere. Starring Cai Wenjing, Peng Guanying and others shared the fun stories of the second collaboration at the offline viewing party.

The play tells the story of Ruan Zhenzhen (played by Cai Wenjing), a full-time wife who is not familiar with the world in the eyes of outsiders. After encountering a sudden dilemma, she meets a mysterious lawyer Gao Jun (played by Peng Guanying). . Talking about the second cooperation between the original cast, chief producer Tang Haiyan and director Yan Yutong believe that this is a very natural process, based on the normal casting of the project, considering the fit between the main actors and the characters, plus the just finished cooperation. The tacit understanding of “Under the Sun”, the return of the original cast this time, is not only a challenge but also very interesting for the shooting of “Unexpectedly”.

In the opinion of director Yan Yutong, the characters in the play, through their own efforts, show their strength in the unexpected predicament, and rediscover the certainty of life. At the same time, compared with the impressive female characters in “Under the Sun”, Ruan Zhenzhen in “The Unexpected Arrival” is also a character who was inspired by distress and inspired the spirit of independence and tenacious fighting spirit hidden in his bones.

In the play, the character played by Peng Guanying approached Ruan Zhenzhen with a secret, and the complex psychology of the character was shaped with a full sense of hierarchy. Cai Wenjing shared her feelings about the role interpretation at the scene, “Faced with difficulties, in fact, this role does not have too many tears, tears can bring sympathy, but I don’t think all suffering should be interpreted with tears, she is gritting her teeth. Going down, this role is more empowering.”