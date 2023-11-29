Home » CALL. Are you the biggest Clouseau fan and will you go to their concert at the Sportpaleis?
Entertainment

CALL. Are you the biggest Clouseau fan and will you go to their concert at the Sportpaleis?

by admin

The train has left and the final station is not yet in sight. After ten sold-out Sportpaleis, Clouseau now announces an eleventh and twelfth concert in their beloved arena.

“Are there two? Cool. Are there three? Magnificently. Are there four? Crazy! The more the better.” Famous last words. When the tickets for Clouseau’s birthday concert – which will mark exactly 40 years in December 2024 – went on sale at the Sportpaleis, they were sold out in a flash. One concert turned into ten that same day. And it is still not enough to accommodate all fans of Koen and Kris Wauters.

That is why the group is announcing two additional concerts, on January 17 and 18, 2025. This brings the total to 136 concerts in the Sportpaleis. Tickets are on sale now at greenhousetalent.com.

Are you going to watch one or perhaps even several Clouseau concerts in the Sportpaleis? Do you sing all the songs completely? In short, are you the biggest Clouseau fan? Let us know below.

See also  70-year-old Zhao Yazhi's outing in shorts and white shirt attracted netizens to marvel: the goddess of immortality-fast technology-technology changes the future

You may also like

“If they cannot be aligned in the program…”

Shen Yun New Era Troupe Enchants Audience in...

an authoritarian leader on the verge of a...

Karol G Faces Challenges in Concert Tour, Rumored...

Navigating the Future: Warner Bros. Discovery’s Quest for...

Instagram and Facebook report a worldwide failure

They issued preventive detention to a woman for...

Andrea Legarreta Opens Up About Relationship with Erik...

‘Farmer seeks wife’: Niels and Robbe have already...

Coty launches its perfume brand. Premium and sustainable

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy