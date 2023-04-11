Listen to the audio version of the article

«Our idea of ​​masculinity and style is decisive but composed, it is clear but does not need to impose itself aggressively»: Stefano Canali, at the helm of the tailored clothing company founded by his family in Brianza in 1934, also often pronounces the word “composition”. And with the same approach, after two years of intense work and waiting for the data to be safe, consistent and reliable, he presents “Care”, Canali’s new sustainability strategy. A name that preserves a part of that of the company, but also the sense of taking care, expressed in six areas of action that all begin with the prefix “Re-“, from ReSpect to ReCycle. «We considered it essential to measure what we were doing, in order to then decide in a serious and informed way – he explains -. We relied on the Oef and Pef measurement systems developed by the European Union, and by examining 16 criteria we verified the impact of both the production process, from yarns to logistics, and of our products, to have a complete picture of the our business. We reviewed 59% of our production, which is very high by industry standards. And the conclusions were interesting: the quality of our creations, entirely made in Italy, also means durability, an aspect that reduces our impact. This is also why we are investing in repair services in some of our stores. But above all, in this light the made in Italy takes on a new identity: it no longer means only style and beauty, but it is a new path to sustainability».

Due to its history and its way of producing, Canali has this “new” sustainability in its DNA. But it is also investing in numerous innovations: «We have installed photovoltaic panels, we focus on recycled materials (some will be used for the first time in the Care garments of the FW 23-24 collection, nda), even if frankly we struggle to find certified ones», adds Canali. Beyond raw materials, one of the most important items in the Care strategy are people: the “ReWard” item involves all welfare activities for Canali’s 1,500 employees worldwide, 900 of whom in the three Italian factories in Brianza, in the Marche and Abruzzo: “After having allocated a bonus of 400 euros to support the cost of living for our employees, in January we launched a new welfare program, which we will enrich in the coming years”, adds Canali. The coherence and at the same time the sense of innovation has also rewarded the company’s accounts, which closed 2022 with a turnover of 193.3 million euros, +38.4% at current exchange rates. And the first quarter of this year has already recorded a +32.3% (at constant rates) compared to the same period of 2022. The Americas area, which generates around 52% of revenues, recorded an increase of 48% in 2022, EMEA (which accounts for around a third of revenues) by 46% and Apac, although decreasing at due to the long lockdown in Greater China, it grew by 17% in the first quarter of 2023. «We are applying a different store concept also to the new openings, starting with the one on Madison Avenue in New York, the Milanese one on via Verri, which we will renovate starting from the summer, the relocations and the new stores planned in China and India, in Mumbai. The latter is a very interesting market which offers contexts worthy of our best shopping centres. At Plaza 66 in Beijing we will also propose the first Canali Café, in line with our strategy of proposing ourselves as a lifestyle brand». Investments, from sustainability to retail, facilitated by being a family business: «We are free to decide, we are accountable to ourselves, to the people we work with. And also in this way we carry on our values, our coherence».