A new difficult day began for traffic in the City of Buenos Aires due to the fact that five bus lines do not provide their service and another nine reduce their frequencies. The measure of force carried out by the company Metropolis in claiming back subsidies began at 0.00 this Tuesday.

“We report the total interruption of services on lines 65, 90, 151, 194 and 195; and reduction in lines 176, 237, 276, 310, 326, 448, 507, 510B and 670 from 00:00 on Tuesday, April 11, due to lack of resources to operate”, Metropol stated through its social networks.

In the statement, the company indicates that the strike is taking place “due to the continuous non-compliance of the Ministry of Transport of the Nation to a judicial measure favorable to Metropol”. In addition, the company apologizes for the inconvenience caused: “We deeply regret the inconvenience, but it is an inevitable consequence of repeated breaches.”

The company’s decision is given, after have paid 100% of March salaries of the more than 4,000 workers and have reached the critical limit of resources.

The company explains that the origin of the conflict lies in the “unjustified take away” from 16 months of 15% of income. “It was brought to justice through a precautionary measure and has a favorable ruling ratified in several instances, which has been disobeyed by the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation, depriving the company of resources that are essential to cover all their claim, as is expressly recognized in the court rulings,” the company explains.

“This illegitimate removal of resourcesadded to the problems suffered by all AMBA operators (unpaid debt of subsidies for more than $24,000 million to date; together with the delay due to the impact of inflation 2023 – not included in the subsidies), has been supported up to now with the great business effort, and the greatest indebtedness to comply with the service”, communicates Metropol and details that they borrowed “to the maximum of their possibilities”.

The affected lines have routes that go from different points of the City of Buenos Aires to towns in the Buenos Aires suburbs. For example, line 151 it crosses the city from north to south joining the neighborhoods of Nuñez and San Telmo. For his part, line 90 it runs through the city from Villa Devoto to Constitución. line 65 it goes from Belgrano to San Telmo. line 194 unites the town of Zárate with the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Balvanera. AND line 195 unites La Plata with the City of Buenos Aires.

In the next few hours, a response from the Ministry of Transportation is expected to determine How is the conflict progressing? so that this situation has the least possible impact on public transport users.