Canapino and his feelings, after qualifying for the Indianapolis 500: what is his goal

The Argentine Agustín Canapino (Dallara-Chevrolet) acknowledged that the objective of next Sunday in the traditional Indianapolis 500 of the American Indy Car will be to “run the race”, after the qualifying test that he designed last Saturday and that allowed to get the 27th. starting position.

“The intention is to run the race, we are not going to go out and try to finish it. Our objective is to complete the 200 laps in a good rhythm”, said the 33-year-old pilot from Reef, who recently joined the category with a unit from the Juncos Hollinger Team.

“We cannot claim miracles but we can compete”, emphasized the Buenos Aires native, who also expressed that “we must take the 500 Miles just like an IndyGP”, he said.

Canapino, four times champion of Road Tourism, lamented the results achieved last Saturday, arguing that the car “was ready for more.”

“We are sincere. We are angry because we believe that we were up for more in the classification. We had a car to be better, but we are in the race and fighting with the big structures and drivers”, considered the Argentine, in statements to Champions, which is broadcast by AM 590 (Radio Continental).

“This category gives you the chance to fight with the best teams even if you are of a smaller structure like ours, because they have the same aerodynamic elements. That is the most beautiful thing that IndyCar has ”, he described.

In the four stipulated qualifying laps, Canapino developed a speed of 372.273 kilometers per hour, which allowed him to reach 27th. place and make sure to start next week in the ninth row, along with the British Stefan Wilson (Dallara-Chevrolet) and the American Devlin Defrancisco (Dallara-Honda).