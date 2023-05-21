The border is fenced, no one can enter Iran: Balochistan administration

The local administration of Pakistan’s Baluchistan province has said in its response to the news on Iranian media that no one has crossed the border from Pakistan and entered Iran.

Munir Ahmad Kakar, deputy commissioner of Washak district of Balochistan, which is located near the Iranian border, says that there is no evidence of anyone entering the Iranian border from the Pakistani border.

Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmad Kakar told Independent Urdu that ‘on receiving the information, the forces visited the border areas from where no evidence of anyone entering Iran was found.’

He added that ‘the Iranian border has also been fenced and there are strict security arrangements, so that no one can enter the Iranian border.’

The deputy commissioner of Washik district said this while reacting to Iranian media reports that “five Iranian border guards have been killed near the Pakistani border” on Saturday.

According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, “This incident took place on the border with Pakistan when a few armed men tried to enter Iran illegally.”

According to IRNA, this incident “occurred in Sarawan, which is located in the east of Sistan-Baluchistan province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

On the other hand, according to some Iranian media, this incident has happened in Iran itself, where the border security guards have been killed by firing from a local armed group.

Pakistan has condemned the killing of Iranian border security guards as a ‘terrorist attack’.

In a statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Office, it has been said that the recent meeting between the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Iranian President has confirmed that we have emphasized the need for mutual efforts to end terrorism on both sides of the border. They give.’

The statement added that “Pakistan views the Pak-Iran border as a border of peace and friendship and is committed to working with Iran for this purpose.”