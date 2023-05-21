Manchester City waving 85 million pounds and waiting in line to wait for the love defense line to buy him if one person leaves – yqqlm

Original title: Manchester City is waving 85 million pounds and waiting in line to buy him if one person leaves the defense line

On May 21, Beijing time, according to the “Manchester Evening News” report, Manchester City, which just “passively won the championship”, has prepared their summer window plan. Croatian defender Gwadiol joins.

It is not too difficult for Manchester City to realize this transfer, but it faces an important prerequisite, that is, Blue Moon will have a central defender leave this summer.

Currently, Manchester City have too many options in this position, but it is precisely because of this that Guardiola’s team’s first team competition is too fierce, which may lead to players willing to find another home in the summer transfer window.

At present, Ruben Dias, Stones, Ake, Akanji, and Laporte are all capable of competing for the starting position, and Kyle Walker can also appear here. Guardiola’s tactics are changeable. Ake and Akanji can be used in the left back position. Stones and Walker will also appear on the right. Some of them will be formal or temporary at certain times. Appeared in the lower back position.

Of all these players, Laporte is the one most likely to leave, and if he chooses to bid farewell to the Ittihad, Manchester City will make a move for Gvardio. Although the young Croatian central defender who became famous in the World Cup has also been linked with Chelsea and Real Madrid in recent months, no one thinks that Manchester City this season is not the best place to go, maybe only Bellin Humm thought so.

85 million pounds, Manchester City has it, and they don’t have to worry too much about the adverse consequences of such spending. After all, Blue Moon’s sky-high lawyers have begun to countersuit the Premier League’s charges against them. The only question is, if Gundogan and the B seat are really going to leave the team, will they give priority to buying a more expensive player in the midfield position.

