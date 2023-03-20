Find out the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Capricorn this Monday, March 20, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

Capricorn He is the most hardworking, ambitious and determined. He is always ready to achieve what he needs most – material stability. Serious, mature, prudent, tenacious and capable of working hard and in solitude to realize their achievements. Routine, he is very attracted to the good life that money buys. He needs to reach high and is thrifty, sometimes to a fault. He can be a bit intolerant or rigid, but if we have earned the trust that he is the most reliable being on earth, we can lean on him and rest on him.

What awaits Capricorn on Monday, March 20

You will make drastic changes for your life and also for that of your intimates. Give the necessary time so that they can accommodate themselves to them.

Capricorn in health

Dedicate yourself to who truly deserves it. Do not lose the direction of your heart by following the arguments of your reason. Pay more attention to your feeling.

capricorn in love

It is not a time for romance but for raw emotions. You will have what you want. Be careful, do not abuse the generosity of your partner.

capricorn in money

Do not be afraid of challenges, you will respond with height. Opening roads with determination and courage to face changes.

Capricorn Characteristics

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.