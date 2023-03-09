Find out the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Capricorn this Thursday, March 9, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

Capricorn He is the most hardworking, ambitious and determined. He is always ready to achieve what he needs most – material stability. Serious, mature, prudent, tenacious and capable of working hard and in solitude to realize their achievements. Routine, he is very attracted to the good life that money buys. He needs to reach high and is thrifty, sometimes to a fault. He can be a bit intolerant or rigid, but if we have earned the trust that he is the most reliable being on earth, we can lean on him and rest on him.

What awaits Capricorn on Thursday, March 9

People with problems will turn to you for help. They consider you strong and protective.

Capricorn in health

If you need anything, ask for it. You have very good friends who will do anything for you, but they need to know how to help you.

capricorn in love

You have to take some risk to found a stage full of joys. The contemplation of the beautiful will be essential.

capricorn in money

If you perceive renewing ideas in your work environment, do not hesitate, join, it will give you stability. Get on the crest of the wave.

Capricorn Characteristics

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.