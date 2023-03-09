picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com | Ivy Ceballo

Collectors and wine lovers all over the world are willing to pay enormous sums for a good drop. Arguably the most expensive bottle of wine ever sold was a champagne that sold for $2.5 million. The bottle was sold through an NFT platform, an NFT was also included in the purchase price. Champagne is a special case, otherwise it’s red wines that fetch high prices at auction, especially those from Burgundy.

“Life is far too short to drink bad wine,” said Goethe. To avoid this, wine lovers are willing to pay exorbitant sums. But what is the highest price ever paid for a bottle of wine?

sea”Wall Street Journal” is believed to be a champagne that sold for $2.5 million last year. The magazine notes that it’s probably less about the champagne and more about the overall package. The bottle was namely sold via an NFT platform and comes with digital tokens and the NFTs that are also shown on the bottle. One of these NFTs comes from the well-known Bored Ape Yacht Club. The buyers told the Wall Street Journal that they didn’t want to drink the champagne, but viewed the bottle as an investment.

The special format therefore explains why a champagne has achieved such a high price. It is usually red wines that achieve record sums at auction. So reported “Forbes‘ from a six-liter bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon that was sold for a million US dollars (around 940,000 euros) in 2021. Wines from French Burgundy are also worth mentioning. In particular, the bottles of the Domaine de la Romanée-Conti winery are, according to “Bloomberg“ especially famous and in demand.