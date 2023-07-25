Carlos Santos: From Presenter to Actor – A Journey of Sacrifice and Success

Puerto Rican actor Carlos Santos has overcome numerous obstacles to achieve success in his career. After gaining recognition as a presenter on LATV and MTV Tr3s, Santos made the difficult decision to leave that behind and pursue his true passion for acting. Despite facing financial hardships and personal challenges, Santos remained determined to follow his dreams.

In 2013, Santos found a breakthrough that changed his life. After a successful audition for a commercial, he ended up becoming the face of an entire campaign in English and Spanish, which provided him with financial stability. This experience confirmed to Santos that he had made the right decision to pursue acting.

Since then, Santos has continued to make strides in his career. He joined the cast of the Netflix series “Gentefied” in 2020 and appeared in two seasons as the character “Chris Morales,” a Mexican. This opportunity opened doors for Santos, leading to his involvement in other projects such as the Amazon comedy series “Primo,” where he plays the youngest of five uncles named “Ryan.”

Santos also revealed that he will be appearing in the movie “Vacation Friends 2” alongside actor John Cena, which is set to be released on August 25th. Originally making a cameo appearance in the first movie, Santos was upgraded to a co-star role for the sequel.

Despite often being mistaken for being from Mexico due to the roles he has played, Santos is proud of his Puerto Rican heritage. He frequently visits the island to perform stand-up comedy shows and remains connected to his roots.

Reflecting on his journey, Santos credits his upbringing and supportive parents for instilling him with the confidence and resilience needed to succeed in a competitive industry. He believes that his childhood experiences in Puerto Rico played a crucial role in shaping his mindset and allowing him to overcome any disadvantages he may have faced as a Latino in the United States.

Now in his forties, Santos is grateful for the opportunities he has been given and remains dedicated to his craft. He continues to perform stand-up comedy and is a part of the Spanish Aqui Presents improv group in Los Angeles.

Santos’s story serves as a reminder of the importance of following one’s passion and persevering through challenges. Despite the ups and downs he has faced, Santos has proven that with determination and belief in oneself, anything is possible.

