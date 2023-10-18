Carte Blanche, More is More: Boucheron Unveils Innovative High Jewelry Collection at Shanghai Tasting Event

Boucheron, the renowned luxury jewelry brand, recently held a tasting event in Shanghai to showcase their latest high-end jewelry series, Carte Blanche, More is More. The event was an opportunity for attendees to witness the Maison’s commitment to creative freedom and innovative design.

Founded by Mr. Frédéric Boucheron, the Maison has always prioritized creative freedom above all else. This belief has been carried forward by creative director Claire Choisne, who continuously pushes the boundaries of materials and techniques to create high-end jewelry that exudes timeless beauty and artistic vitality. Every July, Boucheron releases the Carte Blanche high-end jewelry series, which showcases the Maison’s core competencies and pioneering spirit.

At the tasting event, Boucheron also set up a cozy screening room where a documentary about the creation of their high-end jewelry was continuously shown. The 52-minute documentary tells the story of Claire Choisne and her team’s latest inspirational journey and the creative process behind the Maison’s exquisite pieces. It offers viewers a glimpse into Boucheron’s commitment to breaking traditional boundaries while maintaining the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.

The Carte Blanche, More is More high-end jewelry series, which was unveiled at the event, is a celebration of freedom and joy. Inspired by the carefree spirit and effortless style of the 1980s, creative director Claire Choisne has created a collection that brings a fresh perspective to the world of high-end jewelry. The pieces cleverly combine lively colors, extraordinary sizes, and simple shapes to evoke a sense of pure beauty and exquisite charm.

For Boucheron, innovation and creativity always serve the purpose of emotional expression, and this concept is reflected in every jewelry piece. The Carte Blanche, More is More collection redefines high-end jewelry by playing with high-contrast color aesthetics and optical illusions. Each masterpiece showcases novel materials, precious stones, dazzling diamonds, and vibrant colors. It is a true testament to Boucheron’s fearless creativity and pioneering spirit.

During the event, Boucheron presented several works from the Carte Blanche, More is More high-end jewelry series, captivating the guests with their lively and vivid presentation. The Maison invited the attendees to embark on a joyful journey of innovation and creativity, where they could experience firsthand the extraordinary craftsmanship and boundless imagination that define Boucheron.

The Boucheron Carte Blanche, More is More high-end jewelry series tasting event in Shanghai was a testament to the Maison’s commitment to creative freedom and pushing the boundaries of high-end jewelry design. With their innovative approach and timeless beauty, Boucheron continues to be a leader in the world of luxury jewelry.

