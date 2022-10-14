Home Entertainment Cartoon Network merges with animation division new policy | HYPEBEAST
With the reorganization of Warner Bros. Discovery promulgating a series of policies and drastic reforms, its animation department will not escape its fate this time. Recently, Warner Bros. TV Group Chairman Channing Dungey issued a memorandum to the company’s internal employees, which mentioned A series of new consolidation policies, including downsizing and consolidation of divisions, including the layoff of 82 employees.

Animation, Warner Bros. Animation led by Sam Register, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe will continue to exist, but the development and production teams of the first two will be merged, and the three will share programming, actors , legal affairs, public relations team, the broadcast and production of the program will remain unchanged.

In addition, the official also confirmed the closure of Stage 13, the original digital short film department founded in 2017, and the Warner Bros. Television Workshop project to train screenwriters and directors. What kind of development will be in the future is not yet known, and interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

