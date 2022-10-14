Home Technology Porsche 911 GT3 RS conquers Nurburgring with 6 points 49.328 – 2GameSome
Technology

Porsche 911 GT3 RS conquers Nurburgring with 6 points 49.328 – 2GameSome

by admin
Porsche 911 GT3 RS conquers Nurburgring with 6 points 49.328 – 2GameSome

The new 911 GT3 RS was designed from the outset for maximum performance without compromise. This high-performance road-legal sports car with 525 PS (386 kW) makes full use of the technology and design concepts of racing cars. In addition to the high-revving naturally aspirated engine and intelligent lightweight body structure with racing DNA, its cooling and aerodynamic concepts It also proves that the 911 GT3 RS is homologous to the racing car. The 911 GT3 RS can reach 860kg at 285km/h, three times as much as the 911 GT3.

Porsche GT Product Line Director Andreas Preuninger said: “Today, the 911 GT3 RS has delivered on its promise as soon as it arrived – absolutely outstanding performance on the track. Even the conditions on the big straight section of the Döttinger Höhe were not ideal, even strong We were very pleased with the results this time around, with strong headwinds and low asphalt temperatures. The 911 GT3 RS has rewritten the industry standard for aerodynamics and chassis. No production road car can embody such deep racing elements. “

The 911 GT3 RS with the Weisa kit is fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires measuring 275/35 R20 at the front and 335/30 R21 at the rear. The new 911 GT3 RS also completed the shorter standard lap of 20.6 km in 6 minutes 44.848 seconds.

Bergmeister said: “Due to the strong winds that day, our downforce decreased slightly, but I am still quite satisfied with the final result. Especially on the high-speed section, the 911 GT3 RS did its part, showing the style of a top-spec car, even in the braking performance settings. A new high bar. It was fun to drive this car for the fastest lap at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.”

Porsche 911 and 718 Vice President Frank Moser, observing from the fleet monitoring area, said: “I am extremely proud of what the entire team has done in developing and testing the new 911 GT3 RS. Today, Jörg Bergmeister brings the car to its full potential. All in one, a burst. The 911 is still full of surprises as a classic, and proves that the rear-engined configuration is unquestionably suitable for a high-performance sports car.”

See also  The award of university spinoffs goes to Ermes' intelligent cybersecurity

You may also like

Outcasts will die with the stadium – Outcasters...

Copenhagen Fire and Vitality Collaborate – – Gamereactor

Better than Excel? “Chartistic” can be used to...

On November 3, the Netflix subscription with advertising...

Xbox Game Pass / PS Plus New Games...

How the Ikea Obegränsad turntable is made and...

85th floor high-altitude delicious food and 200 years...

How the Ikea Obegränsad turntable is made and...

Contempt Review – Gamereactor – Scorn

Mark Zuckerberg’s bracelet with which to read messages...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy