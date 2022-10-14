front page Speed ​​text

The new 911 GT3 RS was designed from the outset for maximum performance without compromise. This high-performance road-legal sports car with 525 PS (386 kW) makes full use of the technology and design concepts of racing cars. In addition to the high-revving naturally aspirated engine and intelligent lightweight body structure with racing DNA, its cooling and aerodynamic concepts It also proves that the 911 GT3 RS is homologous to the racing car. The 911 GT3 RS can reach 860kg at 285km/h, three times as much as the 911 GT3.

Porsche GT Product Line Director Andreas Preuninger said: “Today, the 911 GT3 RS has delivered on its promise as soon as it arrived – absolutely outstanding performance on the track. Even the conditions on the big straight section of the Döttinger Höhe were not ideal, even strong We were very pleased with the results this time around, with strong headwinds and low asphalt temperatures. The 911 GT3 RS has rewritten the industry standard for aerodynamics and chassis. No production road car can embody such deep racing elements. “

The 911 GT3 RS with the Weisa kit is fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires measuring 275/35 R20 at the front and 335/30 R21 at the rear. The new 911 GT3 RS also completed the shorter standard lap of 20.6 km in 6 minutes 44.848 seconds. Bergmeister said: “Due to the strong winds that day, our downforce decreased slightly, but I am still quite satisfied with the final result. Especially on the high-speed section, the 911 GT3 RS did its part, showing the style of a top-spec car, even in the braking performance settings. A new high bar. It was fun to drive this car for the fastest lap at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.”