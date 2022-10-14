In the post covid, antibiotic-resistant bacteria have grown, even doubled. Blame the indiscriminate and incorrect use of the antibiotics themselves, not only by private individuals but also in hospitals. Where four different covid cures continue to be used that “are useless”.

The photograph is by Professor Matteo Bassetti, director of the DIAR for infectious diseases of the Liguria Region, who has just returned from a scientific conference at the medical faculty of the University of Barcelona. The data he presented shows a “an increase in antibiotic-resistant bacteria between 20 and 40 percent. Mortality for these microorganisms, which had dropped until 2019, dates back to the indiscriminate and not always rational use of antibiotics both at home and in hospital. This must be a point on which we all invest to return to using antibiotics well “.

Bassetti’s comment on the use of certain drugs to treat covid is harsh: at least four are useless. Bassetti writes: “With covid, people take azithromycin as their first drug. We have said it in all sorts of ways: it is useless to cure covid. there are four drugs that are not needed: are the’azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine, cortisone in those without oxygen deficiency and the fourth is the plasma iperimmune“.