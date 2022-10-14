Home Health Covid, here are the 4 drugs that are useless. Bassetti: don’t use them – Primocanale.it
Covid, here are the 4 drugs that are useless. Bassetti: don’t use them – Primocanale.it

Antibiotic resistant bacteria grow 20 to 40 percent

In the post covid, antibiotic-resistant bacteria have grown, even doubled. Blame the indiscriminate and incorrect use of the antibiotics themselves, not only by private individuals but also in hospitals. Where four different covid cures continue to be used that “are useless”.

The photograph is by Professor Matteo Bassetti, director of the DIAR for infectious diseases of the Liguria Region, who has just returned from a scientific conference at the medical faculty of the University of Barcelona. The data he presented shows a “an increase in antibiotic-resistant bacteria between 20 and 40 percent. Mortality for these microorganisms, which had dropped until 2019, dates back to the indiscriminate and not always rational use of antibiotics both at home and in hospital. This must be a point on which we all invest to return to using antibiotics well “.

Bassetti’s comment on the use of certain drugs to treat covid is harsh: at least four are useless. Bassetti writes: “With covid, people take azithromycin as their first drug. We have said it in all sorts of ways: it is useless to cure covid. there are four drugs that are not needed: are the’azithromycin, hydroxychloroquine, cortisone in those without oxygen deficiency and the fourth is the plasma iperimmune“.

Wednesday 12 October 2022

Covid and flu, Icardi: “Perfect prevention with vaccines”

More than facing the perfect storm due to the combination of covid and flu, we are facing perfect prevention: thanks to the double vaccine – anti covid and flu – we are ready to protect ourselves for this winter. The analysis is by Giancarlo Icardi, director of the de hygiene department

