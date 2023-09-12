Introducing VR2000 for Gaming: The Ultimate Gaming Headset for Quick Judgment and Instant Sound Reaction

Final Co., Ltd., a Japanese professional audio headset manufacturer, has announced the official release of their new gaming headset “VR2000 for Gaming” on September 8. This gaming headset is designed to offer excellent and clear sound quality, with a focus on the clarity and easiness of hearing sound effects in 3D spaces in games and virtual reality.

The “VR2000 for Gaming” headset is particularly suitable for players who have high requirements for sound response, especially in fighting games, first-person shooter (FPS) games, and music games. The ability to have clear and instantly responsive sounds has a significant impact on players’ real-time judgment ability. Final Co., Ltd. claims that they have made full use of the latest research results to present unique real-time reaction features for players who are focused on winning.

One of the key features of the “VR2000 for Gaming” headset is its exclusively developed sound quality design. This design allows players to clearly identify mixed sound effects in the 3D space of games and virtual reality. The cavity, earplugs, cables, and ear hooks of the headset are also designed in the new “DARK OLIVE” color scheme.

The headset is designed to be comfortable even for long gaming sessions, with a customized fit that ensures players won’t feel tired easily. It is equipped with final’s newly designed driver unit “f-Core DU,” which enhances the overall sound quality and performance.

To further improve the gaming experience, the “VR2000 for Gaming” headset includes ear hooks with fixed functions that eliminate the auscultation effect caused by wires. Additionally, the earplugs are designed with different colors for the left and right axes, making it easy to distinguish the left and right sides of the headphones even in dim environments.

The headset is also equipped with a high-sensitivity MEMS microphone with a single-button controller, allowing for clear and convenient communication during gameplay.

Final Co., Ltd. highlights that players can choose the “VR2000 for Gaming” headset based on their preferred play style, whether it be “reaction” or “space.” The type of games and content will affect the functional requirements for the headset.

With the release of the “VR2000 for Gaming” headset, Final Co., Ltd. aims to provide gamers with an unprecedented gaming experience, ensuring they never miss the right opportunity and can grasp the key to victory at any time.

(Source: G-GOODS CO., LTD.)

