The Rise of Outdoor Sports: A Popular Choice for Autumn Activities

Outdoor Sports on the Rise as Autumn Approaches

In autumn, more and more people choose to get out of their homes and participate in outdoor sports. Whether it’s a hike by appointment or the “outdoor+” sports products launched by various sports organizations and travel companies, outdoor activities close to nature are becoming more and more popular among people.

In recent years, outdoor sports have gradually become a popular way of leisure for the masses. Various outdoor sports associations and clubs have developed rapidly, driving more and more people to get active. According to data from the “Outdoor Sports Industry Development Plan (2022-2025)”, as of the end of 2021, the number of participants in outdoor sports nationwide has exceeded 400 million.

The growing number of users has driven the consumption of sporting goods. Data from an e-commerce platform shows that the turnover of outdoor sports equipment such as running, mountain climbing, and camping has increased significantly in recent years. Since this summer, the overall sales of outdoor extreme sports categories on the platform have far exceeded the same period last year. Among them, kayaks, inflatable boats, surfboards, water skis, and paddle boards have grown rapidly year-on-year and are higher than the market average.

In the process of moving from the niche to the public, outdoor sports continue to deepen and develop. Taking camping products as an example, its industrial chain is long and can be integrated with tourism, culture, healthcare, sports training, and other industries to form a good industrial ecology, build new consumption scenarios, and drive economic and social development.

The eagerly anticipated 2023 China Outdoor Sports Industry Conference will be held in Yunnan in October. This event has become an opportunity for industry exchanges and exhibitions, attracting outdoor sports enthusiasts from all over the country. It will also play a positive role in the development of the sports industry in Yunnan.

Developing outdoor sports according to local conditions has many benefits. Its healthy, green, and low-carbon characteristics can not only bring more public sports services to the masses but also help create a good outdoor leisure environment, promote the improvement of the ecological environment, and realize the implementation of “green water and green mountains” with the implementation of industries. “Going in both directions” and entering a positive cycle of harmonious development.

With the development of outdoor sports and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle, the harmonious coexistence of man and nature becomes the focus. The development of sports and the construction of ecological civilization are closely integrated, and a healthy lifestyle will become common practice.

