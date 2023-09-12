2023 Zijin Culture and Art Festival: A Platform for Jiangsu’s Literature and Art

Lasting for four months, the art event continues to be exciting

The 2023 Zijin Culture and Art Festival has officially opened, promising a beautiful golden autumn filled with art. The grand opening ceremony was held on September 11 at the Grand Theater of Yancheng Culture and Art Center. The event was attended and opened by Zhang Aijun, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, and Xu Ying, Vice Governor.

Now in its 6th year, the Zijin Culture and Art Festival has established itself as a platform for showcasing the strength and quality of Jiangsu’s literature and art. With its contemporary nature, exquisite artistry, and broad mass appeal, the festival has become an important platform for exchanging literary and artistic achievements and nurturing literary talents. It also serves as a sharing platform for the people’s cultural life.

The festival, hosted by the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles, will run until December. It offers a wide range of activities including opening and closing performances, stage art performances, art exhibitions, showcasing outstanding young artistic talents from Jiangsu, college student drama performances, Zijin Theater repertoire performances, art film screenings, and mass cultural activities.

With nearly a hundred events covering drama, music, art, calligraphy, and folk crafts, the festival spans across the entire province. It has a main venue in Nanjing, supplemented by branch venues in Yancheng, Huai’an, Suqian, and Yangzhou. More than 20 theaters across the province will present 30 new stage performances. In addition, mass cultural performances and exhibitions will be held to meet the cultural needs of the people and enhance their spiritual strength.

The opening performance of the festival was the grand spectacle of the new Yangzhou opera “Zheng Banqiao,” created and arranged by the Yangzhou Opera Research Institute. The play offers a unique interpretation of the artistic life of Zheng Banqiao, one of the representative figures of the “Eight Eccentrics of Yangzhou.” Through an upright and innovative approach, the production showcases Zheng Banqiao’s noble character and people-oriented thoughts, inviting the audience to deeply understand and contemplate.

The Zijin Culture and Art Festival is set to captivate audiences throughout its four-month duration. With its diverse range of artistic offerings, it promises to bring powerful spiritual energy to Jiangsu Province, further advancing its construction as a culturally strong province. This event will contribute to the modernization construction of “Strong, Rich, Beautiful, and High,” creating a new chapter in Jiangsu’s cultural development.

