Wujin District Strengthens Party Building with “Red League Matrix” and Party-Mass Service Center Inauguration

Wujin District Enhances Party Building Efforts and Unveils Party-Mass Service Center

Wujin District, China – In a bid to ensure high-quality development and strengthen party building efforts, the Wujin District of China held the opening ceremony for the Wujin District Party-Mass Service Center, alongside the “Red League Matrix” deepening and improvement action on September 7th. Qiao Junjie, member of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Wujin District Party Committee, attended the event and delivered a speech.

Since 2020, Wujin District has been dedicated to establishing the “Red League Matrix” party building brand. Over the past three years, it has witnessed significant progress, with 59 Red Leagues and 1,600 member party organizations identifying more than 1,700 needs. This has resulted in the formation of nearly 1,000 projects and the organization of over 2,380 joint activities. Additionally, more than 600 special surveys have been conducted, leading to the completion of over 180,000 practical projects related to people’s livelihood by more than 900 volunteer service teams. These initiatives have generated a remarkable 110 billion yuan in funds and effectively addressed over 400 key and difficult issues, thus establishing an innovative grassroots party building model in the county.

Building upon the success of the “Red League Gathering Strength and Pioneer Contribution” campaign, Wujin District is further committed to promoting party building, resource linkage, brand joint creation, and deepening party building empowerment.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Wujin District Party and Mass Service Center, which is equipped with various functional areas including a party building exhibition hall, original intention auditorium, shared space, temporary exhibition area, and service bar. These areas provide comprehensive services such as party education, party building guidance, party member activities, talent services, and policy consultation.

Furthermore, the event also saw the announcement of the first batch of “Top Ten Red Leagues” in the region. Five party branches that excelled in tackling “stuck neck” technologies were awarded licenses, while members of the “Red Gang” participating in the industrial chain party building empowerment action received letters of appointment.

The opening of the Wujin District Party-Mass Service Center marks a significant milestone in party building efforts within the district. With its comprehensive services and functional areas, the center aims to strengthen communication, education, and engagement among party members and the masses. It is expected to play a vital role in promoting effective governance, enhancing public services, and fostering sustainable development in Wujin District.

To explore the latest updates and news, readers are encouraged to scan the QR code at the bottom of the page to visit the official website on their phones.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

