The 18th World Water Resources Conference Calls for Global Cooperation in Water Control and Development

18th World Water Resources Conference Focuses on Water Control and Cooperation

Beijing, September 12 – The 18th World Water Resources Conference opened in Beijing on September 11 with the theme of “Water and All Things – Harmonious Coexistence between Man and Nature”. The conference aims to discuss effective strategies for water control, cooperation, and development.

During the opening ceremony, Li Guoying, Minister of Water Resources, delivered a keynote speech emphasizing the challenges of water security that the world is currently facing. These challenges include frequent water disasters, water shortages, water ecological damage, and water environment pollution, heightened by climate change and human activities. Li stressed the importance of responding to these risks and challenges, as they have become more prominent in accelerating the realization of global sustainable development goals.

In his speech, Minister Li presented four key strategies for addressing water security risks and challenges. Firstly, he highlighted the need to prioritize water conservation. Recognizing the limitation and irreplaceability of freshwater resources, he called for sustainable use of freshwater resources through measures such as agricultural water conservation and efficiency increase, industrial water conservation and emission reduction, and urban water conservation and loss reduction. This would ultimately improve the overall ability and level of economical and intensive utilization of water resources.

Secondly, Minister Li emphasized the importance of maintaining spatial balance. By utilizing water as a determining factor in cities, land, people, and production, he advocated for the comprehensive green transformation of development methods and lifestyles. He also called for the scientific planning and construction of an optimal allocation system for cross-basin and cross-regional water resources, promoting balanced economic and social development in relation to water resources conditions.

The third strategy highlighted by Minister Li is the importance of systematic governance. He emphasized the interconnectivity of water and ecological elements within river basins, promoting integrated protection and restoration of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass, and sand. This approach aims to respect the natural world and ensure the survival and health of rivers, fostering harmonious coexistence between people and rivers.

Lastly, Minister Li urged the use of both hands in water governance. He emphasized that water governance is not solely the responsibility of the government, but also requires the utilization of market mechanisms and collaboration between various organizations including governments, international organizations, social organizations, and economic organizations. This multi-stakeholder approach aims to unite and combine wisdom and power to address water-related issues such as disasters, resources, ecology, and environment.

The World Water Congress serves as an important international exchange platform for sharing knowledge on the global water agenda, water policy, and water science. This year’s conference brings together nearly 1,300 representatives from over 60 countries and regions, along with more than 30 international organizations. The conference includes four high-level plenary meetings, as well as multiple special meetings, thematic meetings, and side events. One of the key outcomes of the conference will be the release of the “Beijing Declaration”.

As the conference continues, experts and participants will engage in discussions and collaborations with the aim of finding innovative solutions to water control and cooperation. The outcomes of these conversations will contribute to global efforts in achieving sustainable and secure water resources for the benefit of both humanity and the environment.

