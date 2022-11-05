Netease Entertainment reported on November 3 that on November 3, the official Weibo of the TV series “Qing Yu Nian” released the news that the second season of “Qing Yu Nian” will be launched, with the text, “Strong against thousands of miles, the vast world is righteous; I am fortunate to continue the legend”, “With Mr. Fan (Zhang Ruoyun), we will explore the temples of the rivers and lakes again.”

“Celebrating More Than Years” Official Issue

“Celebrating More Than Years” Season 2 Poster

The news that the second season of “Celebrating More Than Years” is about to start came out, netizens couldn’t contain their excitement, and they all said, “Can’t wait”, “Hurry up, my mother and I have been waiting for a long time”, “This Posters are so funny.”

Netizens leave a message

Zhang Ruoyun revealed that he will be involved in the filming of "Qing Yu Nian 2"

Netease Entertainment reported on November 1st that recently, Zhang Ruoyun shared his recent arrangements in the latest interview. After the completion of “Minglong Youth”, he gave himself a period of rest, and after the rest, Zhang Ruoyun had to devote himself to the sequel of “Celebrating More Than Years”. During the filming of the film, he seemed excited, but also more apprehensive. The new self entered the old role, not only to avoid the risk of subverting the existing appearance of the role, but also to put some new wine in the old bottle as much as possible. Showing some new understanding in the sequel, for Zhang Ruoyun, this is another brand new performance experience for him.

It is reported that “Celebrating More Than Years” is a costume drama directed by Sun Hao, starring Zhang Ruoyun, Li Qin, Chen Daoming, Wu Gang, Li Xiaoran, Xin Zhilei, Li Chun, Song Yi, etc. The drama premiered on November 26, 2019.

The play is adapted from Mao greasy’s novel of the same name. It tells the story of Fan Xian, a young man with a mysterious background, who has gone through all kinds of tests and tempering in the family, rivers and lakes, and temples since he was a fledgling in a small seaside town.