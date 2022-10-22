Home Entertainment Chae-won and Yoon-jin’s physical recovery LE SSERAFIM restarts activities | Kim Chae-won | Xu Yoon-jin
Entertainment

Chae-won and Yoon-jin’s physical recovery LE SSERAFIM restarts activities | Kim Chae-won | Xu Yoon-jin

by admin
Chae-won and Yoon-jin’s physical recovery LE SSERAFIM restarts activities | Kim Chae-won | Xu Yoon-jin

[Epoch Times, October 22, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zeng Weixin compiled and reported) Source Music announced through Weverse today (22nd) that Jin Caiyuan and Xu Yunzhen, who were involved in a traffic accident while riding in the car, have recovered. , so LE SSERAFIM will restart its activities from the music program “Inkigayo” on October 23.

On the 19th, the vehicle in which Kim Chae-won and Heo Yoon-jin, members of the Korean girl group LESSERAFIM, were in a traffic accident. The two suffered from mild muscle pain and contusion. Therefore, LESSERAFIM canceled the music program “M Countdown” originally scheduled to participate on October 20 and October. The schedule of “Music Bank” on the 21st and the fan signing event on the 21st and 22nd were also postponed.

Today, the agency announced in an announcement that Kim Chae-won and Heo Yoon-jin have recovered after their rest, and the medical staff believe that they can start their trips from the 23rd, so LE SSERAFIM will restart this episode from “Inkigayo” on October 23rd. Activities for the second mini-album “ANTIFRAGILE”.

Source Music also stated that the company will still give priority to the health of artists when arranging schedules in the future, so that artists can meet fans with a healthy appearance.

Responsible editor: Xin Youan

See also  Shuangtai generates saddle the nearest station tonight | typhoon | scorpion tiger

You may also like

Jay Chou’s new song “Beauty Like Frost” MV...

Taylor Swift’s most expensive album in history is...

Because of cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, Kunqu Opera...

Hong Huang: Only when I married Chen Kaige...

Take a Closer Look at the Official Photos...

Dong Lisun, Zhang Meng, Jin Ensheng’s wedding scene,...

RIAA sees AI mixers as a potential threat...

12 zodiac signs daily fortune good and bad...

The total box office of Chinese films in...

Yield is quite high!Lillard Announces 5th Album ‘All...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy