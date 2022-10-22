[Epoch Times, October 22, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zeng Weixin compiled and reported) Source Music announced through Weverse today (22nd) that Jin Caiyuan and Xu Yunzhen, who were involved in a traffic accident while riding in the car, have recovered. , so LE SSERAFIM will restart its activities from the music program “Inkigayo” on October 23.

On the 19th, the vehicle in which Kim Chae-won and Heo Yoon-jin, members of the Korean girl group LESSERAFIM, were in a traffic accident. The two suffered from mild muscle pain and contusion. Therefore, LESSERAFIM canceled the music program “M Countdown” originally scheduled to participate on October 20 and October. The schedule of “Music Bank” on the 21st and the fan signing event on the 21st and 22nd were also postponed.

Today, the agency announced in an announcement that Kim Chae-won and Heo Yoon-jin have recovered after their rest, and the medical staff believe that they can start their trips from the 23rd, so LE SSERAFIM will restart this episode from “Inkigayo” on October 23rd. Activities for the second mini-album “ANTIFRAGILE”.

Source Music also stated that the company will still give priority to the health of artists when arranging schedules in the future, so that artists can meet fans with a healthy appearance.

Responsible editor: Xin Youan