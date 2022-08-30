Home Entertainment Chanel in competition at the Venice International Film Festival
Chanel in competition at the Venice International Film Festival

Chanel in competition at the Venice International Film Festival

It is called Rencontre (s) and has been selected to participate in the 79th Venice International Film Festival, in the Venice Immersive Competition section, dedicated to XR – Extended Reality works, which will be held from 31 August
to 10 September. It is an immersive, interactive and multisensory XR experience created by Chanel that invites you to experience the encounter between Gabrielle Chanel and perfumer Ernest Beaux, when choosing perfume N ° 5. Actress Marion Cotillard lent her voice to play Gabrielle.

The maison, in partnership with Atelier Daruma – a studio specialized in immersive storytelling founded by the French director Mathias Chelebourg – has imagined an innovative, exclusive and original installation.

